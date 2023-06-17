Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Monster Beverage by 19.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 521.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,169,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,483 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.45. 7,692,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,669. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

