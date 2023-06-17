Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whirlpool Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

WHR stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.51. 887,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.10%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

