Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in May

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,500 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 541,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,495.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance
WTSHF stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.
Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
