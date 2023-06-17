Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 473,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,101.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 197,494 shares during the period. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WLKP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. 23,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,386. The stock has a market cap of $769.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.68 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 105.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

