Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE WES opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.856 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 72.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

