Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

