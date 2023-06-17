Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 35,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 54,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $78,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

