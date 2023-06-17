Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 35,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 54,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.