Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $41.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.15.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $605,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $93,607.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $605,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $516,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock valued at $53,259,148. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

