Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases 396 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

