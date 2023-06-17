Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Invests $210,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of BP by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 177,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.71.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $56.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

BP Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.