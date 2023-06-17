Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.89 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.1% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:USB opened at $33.45 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile



U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

