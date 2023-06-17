Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 5.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,186,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

