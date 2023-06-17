Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $407.63 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.25.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

