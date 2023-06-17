WAX Price Reaches $0.0418 (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $138.49 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,999,803,421 coins and its circulating supply is 3,316,976,219 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,999,490,527.8607807 with 3,316,663,328.9966726 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04180449 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,632,946.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

