Waltonchain Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $322,249.14 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,550,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,742 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

