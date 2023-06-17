VRES (VRS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,031.87

VRES (VRS) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $5,031.87 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VRES has traded 93.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017624 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018601 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015105 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,569.18 or 0.99961494 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002473 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00095953 USD and is down -67.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,078.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.