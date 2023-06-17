Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance
NYSE:IHD opened at $5.41 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.