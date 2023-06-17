Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IHD opened at $5.41 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 30.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

