VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80,412 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

