VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $4,399.59 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00301852 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,141.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

