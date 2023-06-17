Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

VNOM stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at $295,718,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

