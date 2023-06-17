Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,090

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,280 ($28.53) to GBX 2,090 ($26.15) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTXPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($28.78) to GBX 2,050 ($25.65) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.77) to GBX 1,590 ($19.89) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($25.03) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90) in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Price Performance

VTXPF stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.