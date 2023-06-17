Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,500 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 682,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NENTF shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.00.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NENTF opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. Viaplay Group AB has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

Further Reading

