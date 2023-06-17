Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.43

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.43 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 63.76 ($0.80). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.79), with a volume of 255,035 shares changing hands.
Vertu Motors Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £216.56 million, a P/E ratio of 897.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Vertu Motors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Vertu Motors
Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.
