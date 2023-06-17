Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.43

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.43 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 63.76 ($0.80). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.79), with a volume of 255,035 shares changing hands.

Vertu Motors Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £216.56 million, a P/E ratio of 897.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Vertu Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Vertu Motors

In other news, insider Robert Forrester bought 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.23 ($2,246.28). Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Featured Stories

