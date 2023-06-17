Vertcoin Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $43,827.32 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,327.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00288859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00510686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00410453 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003810 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,988,435 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

