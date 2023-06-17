Verity & Verity LLC Sells 234 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Walmart by 414.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.97 and a 52-week high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,859,260. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

