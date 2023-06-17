Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,369. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of -0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 71,446 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,165,528.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,977,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,404,233.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,391 shares of company stock valued at $19,742,727. 24.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $7,259,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $15,412,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

