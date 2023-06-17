Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Somu Subramaniam Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 50,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,787,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,329,538.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Somu Subramaniam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Somu Subramaniam sold 4,128 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,480.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $30,831.84.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Somu Subramaniam sold 28,554 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $856,905.54.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $47.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. FMR LLC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after buying an additional 879,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,628,000 after buying an additional 78,738 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $48,913,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTYX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.