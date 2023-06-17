Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $32.70 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $32.70 million and approximately $530,563.85 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00043714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00033126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,463,771,874 coins and its circulating supply is 2,463,771,873 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

