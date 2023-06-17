Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $33.67 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $33.67 million and $607,047.17 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,463,771,854 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

