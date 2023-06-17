Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 104,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Vasta Platform

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vasta Platform by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vasta Platform by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vasta Platform by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Stock Down 0.6 %

Vasta Platform stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $278.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform ( NASDAQ:VSTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vasta Platform will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

