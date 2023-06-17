Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 4.1% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Polianta Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU opened at $146.24 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.82.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

