Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Stock Position Raised by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 266.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.28. 80,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,070. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

