Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after buying an additional 460,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $219.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.05. The company has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

