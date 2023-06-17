Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 825,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BNDX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,971. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

