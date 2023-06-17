Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 825,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BNDX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,971. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.