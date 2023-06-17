Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VOO stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $405.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,141,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,485. The company has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.64 and its 200-day moving average is $371.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

