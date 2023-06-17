Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lessened by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $405.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.65. The firm has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

