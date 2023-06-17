Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $405.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.65. The stock has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

