Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $70.20 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

