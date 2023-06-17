Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Holdings Raised by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

