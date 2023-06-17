Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.651 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

