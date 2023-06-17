Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.651 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

