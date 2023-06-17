Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $279.78 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.21. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

