Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,037,000 after buying an additional 6,267,408 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

