Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 330,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 142,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 824,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 341,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

