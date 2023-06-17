VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.33 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

