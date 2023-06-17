Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Trading Down 1.7%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.83. 184,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 325,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.8 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.
