USDD (USDD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDD (USDD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC on major exchanges. USDD has a total market cap of $725.62 million and $13.71 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About USDD

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 726,158,852 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

