United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6994 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.33.

United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $27.35 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.08) to GBX 1,150 ($14.39) in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

