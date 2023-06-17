United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.58. 8,469,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.71. The stock has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

