United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UPS opened at $178.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.