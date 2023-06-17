United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Trading Down 1.4 %
UG stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.46.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.
United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
