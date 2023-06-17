United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 1.4 %

UG stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 39.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.